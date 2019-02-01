Malone University eliminates the Football Program

From the Malone University website:

Malone University announced today that it will discontinue football as an intercollegiate sport as part of a restructuring process designed to eliminate a $2.5 million structural deficit over the next two years. Malone football players and coaches were informed of this decision in a meeting with Malone President David King and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Charlie Grimes. The decision will eliminate expenses of approximately $1 million annually.

“I’ve worked in higher education for more than 25 years and been honored to serve as president of Malone for the past seven years, and this is by far the most difficult decision I’ve had to make,” said King. “We love our students and recognize that this will change elements of the student experience for our football players. This decision aligns our resources more closely with our core academic mission and strengthens our ability to provide a transformational student experience for all students.”

Malone will continue to honor the athletic scholarships of current football players and walk-on (non-scholarship) football players will continue to receive merit and need-based financial aid.

Staff members from Financial Aid, Student Life, and the Center for Student Success are being made available to football team members to assist them through this transition.

The decision to eliminate the football program was finalized by the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and announced less than 48 hours later. University officials moved quickly in order to provide the information to prospective scholarship students prior to the National Signing Day scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6.

“Our focus right now is helping our players and coaches understand how they are loved by the Malone community and that we want to be of assistance to them in any way they may need,” said Grimes. “We very much want them to continue as students here at Malone.”

Malone remains committed to athletic competition in the NCAA Div. II and as members of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC).