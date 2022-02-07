Malone University Names New President
The Malone University Board of Trustees today unanimously appointed Gregory Miller, Ph.D., the 14 th president of the Institution.
Miller succeeds David King, Ed.D., who is retiring from Malone at the end of the academic year after 10.5 years of service as president. Miller was appointed at the conclusion of a national search that was initiated in September of 2021.
“We had a very deep and diverse pool of candidates,” said Rod Neuenschwander ’99, chair of the Malone University Board of Trustees. “Greg was clearly the candidate most prepared to
meet the needs of Malone in a challenging higher education marketplace. He articulated a vision for Malone and the role the University can play in the region.”
“Greg has the leadership qualities that our many constituent groups valued the most,” said Shari Hansen ’99, vice chair of the Malone Board. “He is a decisive leader who is able to be
nimble, innovative, and lead in a manner that is consistent with our core values. He has proven in his time at Malone that he is the person needed at this time in Malone’s history.”
Miller has completed 22 years of service to Malone, serving in the roles of professor of history, department chair for History, Philosophy and Social Sciences, director of general
education, associate provost, and provost. “My interest in serving Malone as president comes from a deep sense of calling and my love for this community, our students, alumni, faculty, and staff,” said Miller. “My belief in the future of the Institution is unwavering. Malone is particularly well-positioned to thrive as a university.
We have a clear and timeless mission which Dr. King has stewarded well during his presidency.
A South Dakota native and an ordained minister in the Evangelical Friends Church-Eastern Region, Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in Historical Theology at Oral Roberts University, a
master’s degree in History from the University of Tulsa, and his doctorate in Religious Studies from Boston University.
In service to Malone, Miller led the University in a wide range of innovative initiatives including the development of a revised general education program; a program prioritization
process that resulted in an overall savings exceeding $2 million; a strategic reorganization of Academic Affairs; enhanced collaboration between academics and athletics that resulted in
record high overall athlete grade point averages, and the development of a New Program of Study approval process which has led to the launch of 15 academic programs over the last four
years.
“My vision for Malone is to become an important hub for Christian education and culture in Northeast Ohio,” said Miller. “Malone has a rich history of preparing graduates to serve the
church, community, and the world. We will build on that history and continue to transform the lives of our students.”
Miller frequently serves as a guest speaker and preacher at churches across the region. With nearly 40 years of ministry to the Church, Miller has experience as a youth pastor, associate
pastor, and interim lead pastor. He has been a long-time participant in Christian, Jewish, and Muslim interfaith dialogue in Northeast Ohio, and authored or co-authored more than 40 articles
and books.
“One of the major challenges for higher education in the years ahead will be leading within the tension of mission integrity while bringing about adaptive change addressing the monumental
challenges facing Christian higher education,” said King, who began his presidency in 2012. “From my work with Greg, particularly over the past three years as he has served as provost, I
believe he is well-positioned and well-prepared for that challenge. He knows and loves Malone and will work tirelessly to advance the University.”
Miller and his wife, Darla, an educator with the Medina Highland Schools, will celebrate 40 years of marriage in 2022. They have three grown children, sons Alex ’11, Jeff, and Jonathan
and a new grandson, Owen. Greg and Darla Miller reside in Canton’s Historic Ridgewood neighborhood.