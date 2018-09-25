Malone University Students Prepare for Annual Davenport Derby

The Annual Malone University Davenport Derby will be held on September 27 in the parking area behind the Brehme Centennial Center on the campus located at 2600 Cleveland Avenue N.W. in Canton. Decorated couches will arrive at 4:30pm with judging schedule to begin at 5 p.m. Races will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Most call them couches. Others call them sofas. On Derby Day, they are davenports. Teams of Malone University students locate old davenports and transform them into racing machines, decorating them and themselves according to themes. Then they’re off…competing for the coveted golden couch award. Placements are based upon categories such as “best costumes,” “most spirited,” and of course “fastest.”

The Davenport Derby was revived in 1999, but the tradition is a throwback to an earlier tradition of bed races that once took place along 25th Street, soon after Malone relocated its campus from Cleveland to Canton in the mids-1950’s. The race itself is only about 100 feet down and 100 feet back but racers manage to achieve quite a bit of momentum in a very short amount of time, with half of the team members doing the pushing, and very brave team members doing the riding! Most of the racing couches – deemed too worn for sale – are provided by Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store. The winning couch receives the coveted “Golden Couch” and a cash prize.