Mammals May Have Hunted Down Dinosaurs For Dinner, Rare Fossil Suggests

By News Desk
July 18, 2023 12:57PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — An unusual find in China suggests some early mammals may have hunted dinosaur for dinner.

The fossil shows a badgerlike creature chomping down on a small, beaked dinosaur, their skeletons intertwined.

The research published Tuesday adds to growing evidence that even when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, some mammals were biting back.

The fossil comes from a site known as “China’s Pompeii” where the flow of volcanic mud froze creatures in their tracks.

Some previous research suggested that mammals ate dinosaur meat.

But the latest find seems to show a mammal in the middle of attacking down a dinosaur, not just scavenging a dead one.

