Man a “person of interest” in Parents Death
By Pam Cook
|
Nov 13, 2018 @ 6:15 AM

The son of a North Royalton couple has been arrested as a person of interest in his parent’s murder. Police say the 44-year old was located at a Medina motel. He had his parents cell phones and a gun. The couple was found dead in their home Monday — they had been shot to death.
Police also say the suspect did not appear to break into the couple’s home, and the motive for the murders is still unclear.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brown for President? Veteran’s Day is observed Today Massillon vs Wadsworth Regional Final Sandyville Man Killed in Sunday Crash First Snow Arrives, Melts Quickly APD: Woman Stores Drugs in Kids’ Sippy Cups