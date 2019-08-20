Man Accused of Sexual Assault at Korn Concert Turns Himself In
Person's hands holding prison bars.
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The power of technology and social media assisted Summit County Officers in arresting a man accused of a sexual assault at an area concert last weekend.
44 year old Ryan Bollas of Northfield Center Township is said to have sexually assaulted a 19 year old woman on August 16 during the Korn concert at Blossom Music Center. Inspector Bill Holland says Bollas approached the victim from behind near the end of the show and assaulted her.
Officers were able to find the suspect thanks to the quick thinking of the victim’s friend, who took a photo of Bollas shortly after the assault occurred. The image was posted on social media which ultimately led Bollas to turn himself in to Summit County deputies last night.
He is charged with charged with Sexual Imposition.