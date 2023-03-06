News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Man Accused Of Trying To Open Jet’s Door, Attacking Crew

By News Desk
March 6, 2023 6:59PM EST
Share
Man Accused Of Trying To Open Jet’s Door, Attacking Crew

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts man tried to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Boston and then tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Monday that 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres was tackled and restrained with the help of passengers.

He was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday once the United Airlines flight landed.

The man was charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon.

He was detained at an initial federal court appearance Monday.

An email seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
3

Comedian Kevin Hart Coming to Canton
4

WHBC High School Basketball Tournament Broadcast Schedule
5

Canton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested