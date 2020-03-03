Man and Woman Wanted for Jackson Township Robbery Arrested
LAKE COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Police have arrested the man and woman connected to the robbery of a Jackson Township Burger King that took place on Sunday.
38 year old Shaun Phipps and 27 year old Ashleigh Mayfield were arrested by Madison Township Police early this morning following a vehicle chase in Lake County.
In addition to the Burger King robbery, the two were wanted in Stow for the robbery of a Speedway Gas Station. Both remain behind bars facing multiple charges.