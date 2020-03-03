      Weather Alert

Man and Woman Wanted for Jackson Township Robbery Arrested

Noah Hiles
Mar 3, 2020 @ 4:41pm
Person's hands holding prison bars.

LAKE COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Police have arrested the man and woman connected to the robbery of a Jackson Township Burger King that took place on Sunday.

38 year old Shaun Phipps and 27 year old Ashleigh Mayfield were arrested by Madison Township Police early this morning following a vehicle chase in Lake County.

In addition to the Burger King robbery, the two were wanted in Stow for the robbery of a Speedway Gas Station. Both remain behind bars facing multiple charges.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon