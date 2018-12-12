Man Arrested After Child Injured

(WHBC) – A man’s facing charges after allegedly inflicting life-threatening injuries on a toddler.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Joseph M. Sanders of Uhrichsville was arrested at his residence on Tuesday.

He’s been charged with two counts of endangering children and one count of felonious assault.

The sheriff’s office says the charges are the result of an incident reported to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office on November 21st after a two-year-old was taken to Union Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The child was ultimately flown by helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital and immediately underwent surgery.

The child is currently hospitalized at Akron Children’s Hospital recovering from the injuries.

This case has been actively investigated by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services.