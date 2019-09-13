Man Arrested After Hitting Barn with Vehicle and Continuing to Drive
MARLBORO TWP – A Nimishillen Township man took the term “leaving behind evidence” to a new level on Wednesday. 29 year old Kenneth Orell III was arrested on OVI charges among others after he allegedly struck a barn with his car and then continued to drive. Officers say Orell continued driving despite having parts of his car fall off, including both of the front tires. His journey came to an end when officers arrested him at 3 PM on Pilot Knob Avenue after following the trail he had left behind.