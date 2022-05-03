      Weather Alert

Man Arrested in Abduction Attempt in Akron

Jim Michaels
May 3, 2022 @ 5:12am
Da Aron Jackson (Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old girl in Akron was able to fend off a potential kidnapper last week.

A suspect was arrested a short time later.

Akron police say a man approached the teen as she walked to school near a Metro bus stop on South Arlington Street.

He tried to drag her to his car, but she was able to hold onto a chain-link fence and eventually break free.

29-year-old Da Aron Jackson was picked up when the suspect car was located a few hours later.

He’s charged with abduction.

