ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man faces attempted rape and other charges for breaking into the apartment of a woman in the city, hitting her in the head several times.

31-year-old Joshua Lackey held a gun to the victim as well, according to JordanMillerNews.

He’s also charged with strangulation.

Lackey is currently in the county jail.

No word on how the victim is doing.