Man Charged In Fatal Hit-Skip Crash

(WHBC) – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-skip crash from over the summer.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Alex M. Mound, 22, of East Canton, was arrested by the sheriff’s office and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving under suspension.

In cooperation with the Canton Metro Crash Team, the investigation determined that 30-year-old Brianna M. Lilly of Canton had been walking in the area of Mapleton St. SE and Dalemont Avenue SE in Canton Township on July 14th when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Lilly died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.