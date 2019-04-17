Man Assaults Restaurant Manager With Iguana
By Matt Demczyk
|
Apr 17, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Painesville Police Department

(ONN) – Police northeast of Cleveland say a man accused of throwing an iguana at a manager in a restaurant has been arrested on charges including animal cruelty.

Painesville police say they were called to a Perkins around noon Tuesday on a report that an unruly customer pulled an iguana from under his shirt, swung it around and threw it at the manager before fleeing.

Police say they apprehended the suspect a few blocks from the restaurant.

They say the 49-year-old man also was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police say the lizard they named “Copper” was taken to the Lake County Humane Society to be checked by a veterinarian.

