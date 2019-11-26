Man Behind Bars After High Speed Police Chase in Massillon
WHBC News
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man who is a suspect from at least one smash and grab theft from a Massillon jewelry store is now behind bars after leading police on a high speed car chase on Monday night.
It all started when an officer with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office ran a routine registration check on a truck parked at a gas station in Sugar Creek. After seeing the officer approach his vehicle, suspect, Walter Ferryman, drove off, then circled back around to smash into the police cruiser.
He then led officers on a high speed chase through Massillon which ended with him crashing into a ditch and having to be revived with narcan.
After being taken to the hospital he was booked into jail. Police reports show that the female passenger who was with him during the chase was also taken into custody.