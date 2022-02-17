Man Charged in August Shooting Death Arrested in Detroit
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man accused of being the triggerman in a shooting death last year in the city has been arrested in Detroit.
23-year-old Jajuan Turner is charged with murder in the August 2021 killing of 28-year-old Deladea Grant.
He was shot dead in a home in the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE.
Turner arrived at the Stark County jail on Tuesday.
A co-defendant has already been adjudicated in the case.