Man Charged in August Shooting Death Arrested in Detroit

Jim Michaels
Feb 17, 2022 @ 4:56am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man accused of being the triggerman in a shooting death last year in the city has been arrested in Detroit.

23-year-old Jajuan Turner is charged with murder in the August 2021 killing of 28-year-old Deladea Grant.

He was shot dead in a home in the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE.

Turner arrived at the Stark County jail on Tuesday.

A co-defendant has already been adjudicated in the case.

