Man Charged In Transport Of Masters Golf Tournament Memorabilia Taken From Augusta National

The Master flag waves to the breeze on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(Associated Press) – A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.”

The government says the items were taken from the famous golf club and other locations beginning in 2009 through 2022.

It adds that, upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items.

Augusta National is home of the Masters golf tournament.