Man Critical Following Industrial Accident at TimkenSteel Faircrest Plant

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A contract employee working at the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant in Perry Township Tuesday morning is reportedly hospitalized with critical injuries.

The man was said to be operating a scissor lift in the plant when he was pinned down by a piece of steel.

JordanMillerNews reports the man worked for RG Smith in Canton.

OSHA is investigating.

You’ll recall Joseph Ferrall of Alliance died from his injuries in an explosion at the same plant last July.