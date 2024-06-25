Man Dead After Brown Twp Standoff Involving Gunfire

BROWN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man is dead outside Minerva, taking his own life after a three-hour standoff with Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon.

Cruisers were damaged by bullets fired by the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man has not been identified.

Deputies were not hurt.

The department got a call of a man in a mental health crisis at a home along Metro Street NW in Brown Township.

Deputies later found a number of weapons in the house.

Sheriff Calvin Graham says officers including Canton Regional SWAT Team members did not fire at the house.

Nearby residents were advised to stay inside their homes for a time.

The man had apparently sought counseling Monday morning.