Man Arrested For Child Pornography

(WHBC) – A Summit County man is facing child pornography charges after authorities executed a search warrant at his home.

Matthew R. Lamb, 39, is charged with four felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

The Springfield Township Police Department and investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were acting on a tip regarding the pandering of child pornography when they raided Lamb’s residence on Edith Avenue in Springfield Township.

Police say several computers and electronic devices were confiscated during the search, some of which contained images and videos of child pornography.

Lamb was booked at the Summit County Jail.

Police say additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis of seized evidence.