(WHBC) – The Akron Police Department has another homicide investigation on its hands.

Police say a 29-year-old man was found shot to death at a residence on Cotter Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner are working the case.

Once positive identification is made and next of kin are notified, the victim’s name will be released.