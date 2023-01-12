Man Gets Jail Time for Hunting on Private Property Without Permission

A mule deer grazes along a road along Chatfield Reservior late Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As a repeat offender, a Carroll County man got some jail time for hunting on private property without permission during the recent deer gun week.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says the man was sentenced to 45 days in jail by a Carrollton Municipal Court judge.

He also lost his hunting license for two years.