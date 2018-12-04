Man Gets Life Sentence For Raping Girl

(WHBC) – An Akron man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a young girl.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office says Raymond Smiley, 39, will spend 20 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Smiley admitted to raping his girlfriend’s daughter on two occasions.

“What this defendant did was horrifying. I am very grateful he will spend a significant amount of time in prison where he won’t be able to hurt innocent young girls,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

“The survivor and her mother showed tremendous strength in standing up to him. My prosecutors and victim advocates did an outstanding job in getting justice.”

Smiley has been designated as a Tier III sex offender, meaning, if he ever gets out of prison he’ll have to register with the local sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.