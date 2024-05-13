News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon

By Jim Michaels
May 13, 2024 8:58AM EDT
Corvon Thomas (Stark County jail)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gunfire rings out inside a Stark County movie theater.

A man is dead and a woman injured, with another man under arrest.

27-year-old Daron Davis of Canton was shot to death inside the Regal Cinemas building on Cherry Road NW in Massillon.

Police arrived there after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Davis was dead in the lobby.

We don’t know any specifics of the crime.

20-year-old Corvon Thomas of Jackson Township was arrested a short time later, charged with murder.

The female victim reportedly had serious injuries, but we don’t know her condition.

It’s not known if the incident occurred in the lobby or in one of the theaters.

