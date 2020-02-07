Man in Hospital After Slap from Plain Township Woman
Person's hands holding prison bars.
PLAIN TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Plain Township woman is behind bars after she reportedly sent her boyfriend to the hospital.
51 year old Rhonda Cline was arrested late Thursday night on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. Police say she and her boyfriend got into an argument after he was out for a night of drinking.
The argument ended with a slap that sent him to the hospital and her to jail. Police say more fighting continued after the first slap. The man reportedly was treated for broken ribs and had both eyes swollen shut. Cline had no injuries.