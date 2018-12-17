Man Indicted In Child Rape Case

(WHBC) – A Stark County Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges that he sexually assaulted a young girl and recorded it with his cell phone.

Brandon M. Prather is facing charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, all felonies.

The 22-year-old allegedly assaulted the 7-year-old girl as she slept in a Canton residence.

Prosecutors say the girl’s mother found videos on Prather’s phone and contacted police who then began investigating.

Prather’s been in jail since his October 18th arrest, with his bond set at $250,000.

His arraignment is set for Friday.