      Weather Alert

Man Killed, Woman Injured When House Sprayed With Gunfire

Matt Demczyk
May 28, 2019 @ 12:11pm
WHBC News

(News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man was killed and a woman injured when gunshots were fired into a Canton house over the holiday weekend.

It happened at around 3:45 Monday morning in the 200 block of Fulton Road NW.

A woman flagged down an officer, saying someone had just shot up her house.

She was suffering a gunshot wound to her arm.

The woman’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Anthony Tyrone King, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Both were taken to Aultman Hospital, where King died from his injuries and the woman was treated and released.

Police say the shooting was not a drive-by shooting and does not appear to be random.

Police say several pit bulls were removed from the house.

Anyone with information is urged to call Canton police at 330-489-3144 or submit tips anonymously through the city’s tip411 system.

Popular Posts
Police: Man Tried To Abduct Girls From Park
5 days ago
Man Takes Action When He Hears Girls Were Nearly Abducted
4 days ago
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
3 days ago
Canton Police Investigating Overnight Homicide
6 days ago
Investigation Into Tainted Food Served To Teachers
1 week ago