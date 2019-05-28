Man Killed, Woman Injured When House Sprayed With Gunfire
WHBC News
(News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man was killed and a woman injured when gunshots were fired into a Canton house over the holiday weekend.
It happened at around 3:45 Monday morning in the 200 block of Fulton Road NW.
A woman flagged down an officer, saying someone had just shot up her house.
She was suffering a gunshot wound to her arm.
The woman’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Anthony Tyrone King, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Both were taken to Aultman Hospital, where King died from his injuries and the woman was treated and released.
Police say the shooting was not a drive-by shooting and does not appear to be random.
Police say several pit bulls were removed from the house.
Anyone with information is urged to call Canton police at 330-489-3144 or submit tips anonymously through the city’s tip411 system.