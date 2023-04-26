Man Kills Dog in Standoff with Police

A 34 year old man from Green is behind bars after shooting his dog during a violent outburst at his home.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about an intoxicated man who was making threats, engagin in violent behavior and saying he was going to shoot his dog, which he did — killing the animal.

When deputies arrived Louis Shipka refused to leave his home and barricaded himself inside. The Summit County SWAT team tried to coax him out but eventually used a drone to locate him in the basement of the house. Deputies made entry and he was taken into custody.

He faces charges of cruelty to animals, having weapons while intoxicated, and resisting arrest among others. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.