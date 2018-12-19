Man Pleads Guilty In Baby’s Death

(WHBC) – A Canton man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the death of a baby.

22-year-old Justin Layne was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of child endangering which led to the death of a child.

“He will be eligible to apply for parole in 15 years, it does not mean that he will get parole. That’s up to the Ohio Parole Board,” said Fred Scott, Chief of the Criminal Division of the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

In November of last year, prosecutors said 6-month-old Braydon Perry had his head beaten numerous times against the floor.

The baby died a few days later at a hospital.

The baby was the son of Layne’s girlfriend.

Layne was watching the child at the couple’s Perry Township home while she worked.

Prosecutors say Layne and his girlfriend got married after the incident, and have since had a child.