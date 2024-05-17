Man Sentenced for Killing Akron Lyft Driver in 2021

A 26-year old Akron man will spend life in prison for the 2021 murder of 48-year-old Kristopher Roukey.

Kalyl Powe will be eligible for parole after serving 19 years in prison.

Powe earlier pleaded guilty to Murder and a whole host of other charges. Roukey was working as a LYFT ride-share driver and had picked up Powe near East Market Street and East Buchtel Avenue in Akron when Powe shot and killed him.

Powe underwent three mental health evaluations between November of 2021 and July of 2023. In January of 2024, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty ruled Powe was competent to stand trial. In January of 2022, while in the Summit County jail for the murder of Roukey, Powe was charged with assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy. In a separate incident at the Summit County jail in February of 2023, Powe was charged with assaulting another inmate.