Man Sentenced in Morelli Shooting
By Pam Cook
|
Oct 19, 2018 @ 6:16 AM
Officer Tony Morelli (Courtesy Westerville Police Department)

The man who bought the gun used to kill Officer Tony Morelli earlier this year was sentenced to five years in prison yesterday… Gerald Lawson III was in federal court in Columbus where he had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of ‘aiding and abetting a prohibited person in possession of a firearm’… Investigators say Lawson was paid to provide the gun to Quentin Smith who was not allowed to own or possess a weapon; he used it to kill Morelli and fellow Officer Eric Joering in Westerville… Morelli was a Massillon native.

