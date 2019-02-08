Man Sentenced In Murder Case

(WHBC) – An Alliance man learns his fate after being convicted of murdering a man.

58-year-old Larry McBride was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the June 2018 stabbing death of Darrel Deubel.

McBride was found guilty in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. He was sentenced on Friday.

Police say McBride plunged a knife into the 37-year-old Deubel’s neck as the two argued on a front porch on South Linden Avenue.

McBride had claimed self-defense in the stabbing, saying he was in fear for his safety because Deubel was drunk.