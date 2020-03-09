Man Suffers Life Threatening Injuries in Single Vehicle Accident in Jackson Township
WHBC News
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A portion of a Jackson Township road was closed this afternoon following a one vehicle accident in the 6800 block of Promway Avenue.
Police say the driver of a van crashed into a utility pole. Chief Mark Brink says they’re still searching to find out what happened.
“That is still under investigation,” said Jackson Police Chief Mark Brink to WHBC News. “There is a possibility that the driver may have had a medical issue.”
The man behind the wheel of the van was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The roadway was closed between Portage Street NW and Millwood Street NW for about five hours.