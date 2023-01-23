News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Man Who Propped Feet On Pelosi Desk Guilty In Jan. 6 Case

By News Desk
January 23, 2023 12:32PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) – An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot has been convicted of joining a mob’s attack on the building two years ago.

A jury on Monday unanimously convicted Richard “Bigo” Barnett on all eight counts in his indictment including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Barnett lounging at a desk in Pelosi’s office made him one of the most memorable figures from the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the day when Congress convened a joint session to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

