Man Accused of Skinning Dog is in Jail

A man with a history of abusing animals is jailed in a disturbing case out of Canton: police say 46-year-old Scott Winter killed his dog back in March in his then-home in the 300 block of Crestmont Street NE… After that, they say Winter skinned the animal, with claims from the public that he recorded that and uploaded it to social media… He had moved to Warren since the incident; he’s charged with ‘prohibitions concerning companion animals’; he’s had previous animal-related misdemeanors and citations.