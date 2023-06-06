Man, Woman Injured in NE Canton House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman escaped a house fire in the 1700 block of Cherry Avenue NE Monday morning.

But the couple suffered apparent injuries after jumping from a second floor window.

They also suffered smoke inhalation, but are expected to be OK.

Fire was mainly on the first floor.

Damage is set at $17,000.

The house cannot be occupied at this time.

The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating.

No firefighter injuries reported.

Two cats were revived by CFD and two of three dogs rescued.

The other dog may have run off.