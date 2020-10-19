Man, Woman Injured in NW Canton Fire, Drugs Found in House
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man and woman are at the Burn Unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.
She suffered what the Canton Fire Department calls “severe” burns and he was suffering from smoke inhalation from a fire in their home early Sunday morning.
The woman had to be pulled from the house; the man was able to get out on his own.
A dog is getting veterinary care.
That fire in the 1700 block of 15th Street NW.
The Canton Fire Department says flames were heavy when they arrived.
Damage is estimated at $10,000.
The fire started in the living room where the fire department says the male victim was smoking on the couch.
Canton police are also investigating after crystal meth was found in the house, according to the police report.