Mandel and Gibbons go Toe to Toe, Nose to Nose, during Debate Friday

Pam Cook
Mar 21, 2022 @ 7:23am

An Ohio Republican Senate Candidate’s debate in Gahanna on Friday night turned confrontational between candidates Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons.  The heated discussion erupted during a discussion about a stock trade.  The two men had to be separated.  This video provided by WBNS 10 TV in Columbus:

 

There’s another debate set for tonight (Monday, March 21, 2022) sponsored by Fox 8..and then another debate sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission at the end of the month.

