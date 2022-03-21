Mandel and Gibbons go Toe to Toe, Nose to Nose, during Debate Friday
An Ohio Republican Senate Candidate’s debate in Gahanna on Friday night turned confrontational between candidates Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons. The heated discussion erupted during a discussion about a stock trade. The two men had to be separated. This video provided by WBNS 10 TV in Columbus:
There’s another debate set for tonight (Monday, March 21, 2022) sponsored by Fox 8..and then another debate sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission at the end of the month.