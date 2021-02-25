      Breaking News
Mandel: Running for Senate as “Trump Republican”

Jim Michaels
Feb 25, 2021 @ 5:21am
Josh Mandel

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s a “Trump Republican”, part of what he hopes will be a new generation of “constitutional conservative” leaders in Washington.

Former State Treasurer Josh Mandel who is running for the Republican nomination for Rob Portman’s Senate seat says he’s not going to Washington to make friends.

He says Congressman Anthony Gonzalez needs to be removed from office for voting to impeach former President Trump.

He doesn’t like what’s happening in DC the last few weeks, especially with all the executive orders.

Mandel tells our Jon Bozeka that some of President Biden’s decisions are an insult to Donald Trump voters.

Many of those orders reversed Trump decisions.

