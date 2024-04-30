Man’s Death in Police Custody Spurs ‘Social Justice Community Conversation’

53-year-old Frank Tyson of Canton is seen minutes before his death inside the AMVETS post hall on Sherrick Road SE in Canton Twp. (Courtesy Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County NAACP and the Greater Stark County Urban League are hosting a community discussion on Wednesday night.

This discussion follows the death of 53-year-old Frank Tyson while in Canton police custody back on April 18.

The event will begin with prayers at 5 p.m., with a town hall format starting at 5:15.

It’s at Mount Olive Baptist Church on 13th Street NE in Canton.

It’s being called a Social Justice Community Conversation.