Man’s Death in Police Custody Spurs ‘Social Justice Community Conversation’
April 30, 2024 8:57AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County NAACP and the Greater Stark County Urban League are hosting a community discussion on Wednesday night.
This discussion follows the death of 53-year-old Frank Tyson while in Canton police custody back on April 18.
The event will begin with prayers at 5 p.m., with a town hall format starting at 5:15.
It’s at Mount Olive Baptist Church on 13th Street NE in Canton.
It’s being called a Social Justice Community Conversation.