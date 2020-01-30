Mansfield Police Looking for Missing Man, Nephew
Timothy Whitt and Zane Clay (Mansfield Police Department)
MANSFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Mansfield Police Department is looking for a missing 6-year-old boy and his uncle.
Timothy Whitt and little Zane Clay walked away from the boy’s home Wednesday morning.
There’s no information indicating the pair is in danger.
Here’s the news release from the Mansfield Police Department:
The Mansfield Division of Police continues it’s efforts to locate Timothy Lee Whitt (W/M/44) and his 6 year old nephew, Zane Clay, who left with Mr. Whitt yesterday morning. Mr. Whitt picked up his nephew, Zane (W/M/6) on Wednesday 01/29/2020 to spend time with him. Both were last seen leaving 117 Pleasant Avenue at approximately 9AM that morning.
Zane’s mother became concerned when they had not returned to her home. Mr. Whitt has picked his nephew up from the residence many times in the past. However, Zane’s mother became concerned as Mr. Whitt has always had Zane home on time. She has no way to contact Mr. Whitt (who is transient) and she has not heard anything from them since they left which has alarmed her. She contacted Mansfield Police at approximately 8:32PM that evening to report both of them missing.
Mansfield Patrol Officers, Detectives, and organized volunteers are currently checking numerous locations for both subjects. Both are believed to be on foot as Mr. Whitt does not own a vehicle. Although, there is no additional information indicating that either may be in immediate danger, there is concern for their welfare since family has not heard from them and it is unlike Mr. Whitt to not have his nephew back on time.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts or who may have seen them, is asked to call Mansfield Police at (419) 522-1234.