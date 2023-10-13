Manslaughter Charges Dropped in Deadly Drug Overdose Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The clock was ticking in the involuntary manslaughter case against a Canton man.

And now the charges have been dropped.

The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office indicates the allegations that 28-year-old Kristopher Carter faced are essentially on hold.

They say they’ve gotten new information in the case, and it will take time to investigate.

Carter had been charged in the fentanyl overdose death of a 34-year-old Navarre woman in July of 2022.

They had said he supplied the deadly drug.

The prosecutor’s office was also facing time constraints.

Trial was to begin this past Tuesday.