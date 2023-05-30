Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Should Be Paroled, California Appeals Court Rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be let out of prison on parole.

The Tuesday ruling goes against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to reject Van Houten’s parole.

She has been recommended for parole and rejected by a governor five times.

Newsom’s administration could ask the state Supreme Court to intervene.

Van Houten was 19 when she participated in two killings alongside Manson and other followers in 1969.

She has been in prison for more than five decades.