Many Young Children in the US Are Not Vaccinated

Expert in Internal Medicine DR. ROSEMARY BATES spoke to Gary Rivers Wednesday morning on the importance of childhood vaccinations.

Although overall vaccination coverage among children in the US remained relatively stable in 2017, a growing percentage of toddlers have received no vaccines at all, according to a new report from the CDC. According to immunization guidelines, children should get vaccinated against 14 potentially serious diseases before their second birthday – but a number of very young children in the US have not been vaccinated against any of these diseases, according to the report, which looked at children aged 19 to 35 months.

The proportion of children who hadn’t been vaccinated at all by age 2 was small compared to the millions of children who were vaccinated, but that proportion is gradually increasing.

What are the benefits of getting your child vaccinated? Does it really make a difference?

Click here to hear the interview!