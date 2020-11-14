      Weather Alert

Marathon, United Way, Stark State Partner for Special STEM Initiative

Jim Michaels
Nov 14, 2020 @ 7:47am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The United Way of Greater Stark County, Marathon Petroleum and Stark State College are partnering to offer special STEM course training to 20 Canton City School District 11th and 12th graders as part of the FAME program, or Focus on African American Males in Education.

A two-course program in python coding for computers will lead to good-paying jobs at Marathon and elsewhere, thanks to a $45,000 grant.

Director of the FAME program Greg Freeman says some students have gone to college and beyond; more at whbc.com

He calls it a “changing of the narrative”, with the program able to change lives and those of entire families.

Courses start in January.

For more information, call 330-970-9950 ext. 4208 or email [email protected]

