March 2023 Weather Rewind: Very Wet

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of precipitation during the month of March, but not much of it was snow.

At the Akron Canton Airport there was 4.49 inches of precip last month, which is more than an inch above normal.

But there was just 2.9 inches of snow measured.

That’s five inches below normal for the month.

The average temperature for the month was 39.5 degrees, a half-a-degree above normal.

We’ve had only 21.2 inches of snow for the season.