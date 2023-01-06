Marcy Kaptur Makes History in Congress

US Representative Marcy Kaptur (Courtesy US House)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Ohio member of Congress is making history every day.

Marcy Kaptur has represented her Toledo district in DC for 40 years.

She says one goal for her 21nd term is to make sure the Infrastructure Bill delivers for her district.

She says her bill passed in December creating the Great Lakes Authority is a major focus, with the hope of creating solutions for the environmental challenges facing the eight Great Lakes states.

Kaptur was first elected in 1982;