Marijuana Legalization Effort Delayed Until 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Rather than fight it out in court, the group pushing for legalization of marijuana in Ohio says they’ll wait.
The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol will resubmit petitions to the legislature in January of next year, allowing them more time to come up with a bill.
If that doesn’t happen, the coalition can submit more petitions and put the issue on the ballot.
There was disagreement over whether the coalition had given the legislature sufficient time this year to consider the proposal.