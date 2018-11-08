Marijuanna Wins!
By Pam Cook
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 6:27 AM

Well, we know who the clear winner in the midterm elections was – the marijuana industry.

Marijuana stocks jumped up on Wednesday fueled by two big factors. First, there’s more potential business – the state of Michigan legalized recreational pot on Tuesday, while Missouri and Utah approved medical marijuana.

Second, the notoriously anti-marijuana Jeff Sessions resigned as U.S. Attorney General, leading to hope that the federal government will back off and let the states handle things on their own.

