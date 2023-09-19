Marilyn Manson Pleads No Contest To Blowing Nose On Videographer, Gets Fine, Community Service

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Marilyn Manson has been sentenced to community service and a fine after pleading no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

The 54-year-old rocker wanted to appear via video for his hearing on the misdemeanor charge, but the judge required him to be in the courtroom Monday in Laconia, about 30 miles north of the state capital of Concord.

Manson’s legal name is Brian Warner.

He was originally charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter with the videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the the other charge, which alleged that he spit on the videographer.